ADB praises Azerbaijan’s efforts to combat COVID-19

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive Director Anthony McDonald has praised Azerbaijan’s work in fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the videoconference meeting with Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov on July 29 McDonald noted that the ADB highly appreciates the way the Azerbaijani government has properly analyzed the risks during the pandemic and financed the work to combat COVID-19 through the country’s domestic resources.

He stressed that the Bank’s Board of Directors unanimously supported the decision to allocate a $250 million loan in 2021 to help the Azerbaijani government to implement a comprehensive plan to mitigate the health, social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future directions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, emphasizing the successful development of relations.

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister spoke about the macroeconomic situation in the country, measures taken by the government and the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated lands. Sharifov also spoke about the work done to combat the pandemic and eliminate its impact on the country’s economy, as well as the rapid vaccination process.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the framework to support the transition to clean green energy, additional assistance programs for member countries in case of the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other issues.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.