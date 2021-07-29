Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan get acquainted with "Azerbaijan" RoPax-type ferry vessel

By Trend

The Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Ilkhom Makhkamov, as well as a number of high-ranking officials of Kazakhstan, got acquainted with the "Azerbaijan" RoPax-type ferry vessel, Trend reports citing ASCO.

The RoPax-type ferry vessel "Azerbaijan" is owned by the Marine Transport Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO).

They got acquainted with the ship in the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

Captain Ayaz Pirmuradov provided the guests with extensive information about the capabilities and technical parameters of the ferry vessel. It was noted that the length of the unique vessel is 154.50 meters, width 17.7 meters, and height 7.5 meters.

At present, the ferry has more lifting capacity than other ships in the Caspian Sea. It can accommodate 100 passengers, 56 tank wagons, or 50 trucks / TIR.

It should be noted that the RoPax-type ferry vessel Azerbaijan, owned by ASCO, was commissioned on March 1, 2021.