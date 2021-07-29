TODAY.AZ / Business

CBA puts short-term notes up for auction

28 July 2021 [20:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held a new auction for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports referring to a source in the BSE.

During the auction, the CBA put up short-term notes worth 100 million manat ($58.8 million) with a circulation period of 28 days.

Some 20 investors filed 24 orders in the price range from 99.55 manat or $58.55 (5.76 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds and the weighted average price amounted to 99.55 manat $58.55 (5.76 percent). The total amount of orders at nominal prices made up 954.4 million manat ($561.4 million) while the volume of the placed notes is 100 million manat ($58 million) which shows the excess of demand over supply by more than nine times.

The maturity date is August 25, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 28)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/208381.html

Print version

Views: 7

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also