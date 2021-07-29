Azerbaijan participates in int’l food expo

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating in the Russia Halal Expo 2021, which opened in Tatarstan’s Kazan on July 28.

The country’s products are represented at the exhibition with the support of the Economy Ministry and Agency for Small and Medium-sized Development Agency.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs present various meat products, fruit juices, jams, vegetable oils, flour products as well as the services of companies involved in the export of local products.

On July 28, the Azerbaijani stand was visited by Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov.

It should be noted that Russia Halal Expo 2021 was organized as part of the XII International Economic Summit Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2021.

The purpose of the exhibition, which will run until July 30, is to provide producers from CIS and non-CIS countries with halal products and various services, to support buyers and sellers in finding new markets and reliable suppliers.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021 and TransRussia 2021 int’l transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

According to the ‘National Export Strategy’, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.