Azerbaijan remains one of priority markets for implementation of Russia's IT solutions - Ministry

By Trend

Azerbaijan remains an important partner and one of the priority markets for the implementation of Russia's IT-related solutions despite the certain decline in interaction, export and import of products caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media told Trend.

“The Russian companies are ready for the comprehensive development of cooperation with the Azerbaijani side and they are strictly guided by the norms of international law in their activity,” the ministry added. “Therefore, specific proposals for the development of cooperation will be promptly considered if they are received.”

"We are actively monitoring the situation in Azerbaijan,” the ministry said. “As is known, presently, a project of the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" concept and the projects in the field of e-health are being developed upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.”

“Russian companies have great competence in these spheres, have experience in implementing the projects in the field of e-government, "smart" cities on a turnkey basis,” the ministry added. “So, we are interested in participating in the mentioned initiatives and are ready to act as technological partners for the Azerbaijani side."

“Moreover, a number of Russian companies have established long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Azerbaijani competent structures,” the ministry said.

"We are jointly implementing the projects in the fields of telecommunications, business process automation, speech technologies, voice and multimodal biometrics,” the ministry added.

“In particular, the Skolkovo Foundation, together with the Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council, is working to improve the use of the Skolkovo project participants' developments in the Azerbaijani economy in the fields of informatization, medicine, agriculture, industry," the ministry said.

The ministry reminded that an agreement on cooperation in the field of communications and information technologies was signed on May 20, 2021 within the meeting of the heads of the Russian and Azerbaijani governments.

"The agreement envisages the exchange of experience in the fields of digital development, the latest technologies, network security, training of highly qualified specialists and in a number of other spheres,” the ministry said.

“We think that this document will give an additional impetus to the development of our cooperation in the field of communication technologies, will become the starting point for reaching a new level of interaction and implementation of specific projects," the ministry said.