ADY Express to transport new types of cargo via BTK

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, will start transportation of new non-traditional cargo along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Thus, the company will supply plant feeds - alfalfa, straw, etc. from Azerbaijan’s Ganja to Turkey’s Kars via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

Cargo transportation is carried out by order of the Turkish company “Olivin International D?? Ticar?t A.?”. The first consignment has already been dispatched.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to the high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of exceptional importance for turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport corridor. The agreement on the construction of the railway, which was put into operation in 2017, was signed during the meeting in Tbilisi by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in 2007.

The 828-kilometer Baku Tbilisi Kars railway stretches from the Azerbaijani coast of the Caspian Sea to the Georgian capital, and from there to Turkey, connecting the country’s extensive railway system and thus gaining access to European borders.

As of today, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars cargo turnover is 6 million tons, passenger turnover is 1 million people. In the future, it may be increased to 3 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo.