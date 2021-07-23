ADY Express transports record volume of cargo via BTK

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, has transported a record number of cargoes on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has transported a total of 108,534 tons of cargo in 1,767 wagons via this railway, which is the highest figure since the road was put into operation.

It should be noted that the company transported a total of 50,000 tons of cargo via BTK in 2020.

The vast majority of cargo transported via the BTK falls on Russian cargo, Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant. The company transported 99,244 tons of steel coils in 1,501 wagons, 2,218 tons of frames in 152 wagons and 7,072 tons of other goods.

Since the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in September 2017, ADY Express LLC has transported 185,319 tons of cargo in 3,138 wagons.

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is of exceptional importance for turning Azerbaijan into a regional transport corridor. The agreement on the construction of the railway, which was put into operation in 2017, was signed during the meeting in Tbilisi by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey in 2007.

The 828-kilometer Baku Tbilisi Kars railway stretches from the Azeri coast of the Caspian Sea to the Georgian capital, and from there to Turkey, connecting the country’s extensive railway system and thus gaining access to European borders.

As of today, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars cargo turnover is 6 million tons, passenger turnover is 1 million people. In the future, it may be increased to 3 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo.