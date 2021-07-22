Over 99.9m barrels of oil transported within BTC

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Over 99.9 million barrels of oil were transported from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in the first half of 2021, Azertag reported.

BTC takes Azerbaijan's energy resources to the European markets

Overall, 3.5 billion barrels of oil in 4,659 tankers have been dispatched from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal from the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline between 2006 and late 2020.

It should be noted that 1.7 million barrels of oil were dispatched from the Ceyhan terminal in 2020.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline started on September 18, 2002 in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku. On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline took place in Turkey.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tons of oil per year or one million barrels per day.

Currently, oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshlu block of fields, condensate from Shah Deniz field, as well as SOCAR oil is transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5 per cent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).