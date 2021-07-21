Baku metro trains to run without drivers - Azerbaijan Railways

By Trend

After the completion of the construction of the purple line of the Baku Metro, trains will run without drivers, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Spokesman for the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to the spokesman, after the completion of the construction of the purple line, the depot of this line will be handed over for use, and the trains will be able to operate without drivers.

“The trains will be controlled by the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC). The system will work after the commissioning of the fifth station of the purple line,” Mammadov noted.

Three stations of the purple line of the Baku Metro have already been put into operation, preliminary work has begun on the construction of the fourth station.