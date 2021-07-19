Azerbaijan launches cyberattack modeling laboratory

By Trend

A cyberattack modeling laboratory has been set up under the Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the laboratory will study processes related to cybersecurity and take measures against possible cyber attacks.

"The laboratory will also train specialists in this sector. It’s planned to identify bottlenecks in the systems, provide audit and security services. Besides, regular imitation attacks will be carried out by the experts," the source said.

It also noted that in the training of cybersecurity specialists one of the most important roles is played by the acquisition of skills in organizing the imitation attacks.

"This will allow the specialists to precisely study the attack technique, identify gaps in the systems under test and timely eliminate the deficiencies,” the source further said. “The laboratory built on a cloud infrastructure will provide a completely isolated environment and allow to faster make changes to the infrastructure.”

“The laboratory will conduct regular internship programs to train cybersecurity personnel. The candidates will perform various tasks, including participation in the simulation of attacks," stressed the source.