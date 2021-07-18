Geostat unveils volume of cars export from Georgia to Azerbaijan

By Trend

Some 10,456 passenger cars worth $69.91 million were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan from January through April of this year, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

The number of cars exported to Azerbaijan in annual terms increased by 2,270 units, or by 27.7 percent, and the cost decreased by $18.31 million, or 20.7 percent.

So, in the first four months of 2020, Georgia exported 8,186 passenger cars to Azerbaijan in the amount of $88.23 million.

In total, during the reporting period, cars worth $125.35 million were exported from Georgia, which is 10.7 percent less in annual terms. This year, Azerbaijan accounted for 55.7 percent of the export of cars from Georgia.

The trade between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $335.6 million from January through April of this year, which is 4.2 percent ($ 4.59 million) less than a year earlier.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported goods and products from Azerbaijan in the amount of $183.41 million, which is 9.1 percent less than last year's figure for the same period.

Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan increased by 2.6 percent on an annualized basis to $152.19 million.

As a result, in the first four months of this year, a negative balance of $31.21 million was formed in the trade between Georgia and Azerbaijan, which is 41.6 percent less than a year earlier.