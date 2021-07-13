Construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline underway

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Preparations for the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline between eastern Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave have been completed, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez has said.

"We are waiting for the approval of some technical data by the Azerbaijani side, after which we will proceed with the construction of the pipeline. Our preparatory work on the specification of the route and design is completed," the minister said.

The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchican natural gas pipeline is a major post-war project. The project was launched after a trilateral peace agreement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, under which all the economic and transport communications in the region will be unblocked. The document ensures the construction of new transport communications linking the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the western regions of Azerbaijan.

The pipeline will run from Turkey’s eastern Igdir region to Nakhchivan through Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated territories, thus ensuring the exclave’s energy security.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez signed a memorandum of understanding on the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline in Ankara back on December 15.

The total length of the pipeline is expected to be 160 km, while the throughput capacity will be 500 million cubic meters per year, which will make it possible to supply 1.5 million cubic meters of gas to Nakhchivan on a daily basis. The Turkish section of the pipeline will be 85km in length.

The project will be operated by Turkey’s BOTAS and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR.