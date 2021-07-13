Azerbaijan to create information system on renewable energy sources

By Trend





An information system on renewable energy sources will be created in Azerbaijan.

This has been envisaged upon the decree "On the Application of the Law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in the Production of Electricity" #339-VIQ dated May 3, 2021, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In accordance with the decree, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy within nine months must ensure the creation of the "Information System for Renewable Energy Sources" and, together with the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, take the necessary measures to integrate it into the information system of e-government and resolve other issues arising from this law.