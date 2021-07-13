Azerbaijan, EU praise joint social projects

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed joint social projects and cooperation in the field of social reforms and improvement of the social protection system.

During the meeting held between Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev and the outgoing head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas on July 12, the minister underlined that Azerbaijan and the EU have a long history of active cooperation in many areas, including social projects.

Babayev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to a close partnership with the EU and to the joint social projects such as TACIS and Twinning and the cooperation with the European Training Foundation.

Moreover, the minister noted that in line with the presidential instructions, large-scale reforms have been carried out in the field of labor, employment and social protection in Azerbaijan, adding that the EU was involved in the implementation of these reforms.

He thanked Jankauskas for his contribution to the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

In turn, Jankauskas expressed gratification with the development of cooperation in the social sphere.

It should be noted that the European Union invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade.

The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.