ADY Express starts export of Azerbaijani cement to Georgia

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, has started transporting cement produced at Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC plant to the neighbouring Georgia by rail.

The cargo is loaded on semi-wagons provided by ADY Express LLC at Garadagh station and delivered to Georgia’s Caspi station. It should be noted that transportation of goods to the neighboring country and return of wagons is generally carried out in 6-7 days.

ADY Express has allocated 50 wagons for the transportation of these goods with transportation being planned to be carried out four times a month.

Additionally, the company plans to monthly transport 15,000 tons of cement produced by Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC to Georgia.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to the high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC is a part of LafargeHolcim Group, which is one of the world’s leading suppliers of cement and aggregates. Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC is one of the leading cement and clinker manufacturing company in Azerbaijan. The company supplies the domestic demand with high-quality products, which meet both local and international standards.