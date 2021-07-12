Minister says industrial zones helped boost production in 1H2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that companies operating in the country’s industrial zones increased production by 38 percent to AZN 824 million ($484.7M) year-on-year in the first half of 2021.

In a Twitter page on July 12, the minister stated that during the reported period, the companies operating at these zones exported products worth AZN 268 million ($157.6M).

Moreover, Jabbarov underlined that so far, products in the amount of AZN 4.2 billion ($2.4bn) have been produced in the country’s industrial zones, while products valued at AZN 1.1 billion ($647M) have been exported.

"Industrial zones are an advantageous mechanism for the development of the non-oil sector," the minister added.

Earlier, the minister stated that exports of non-oil industry products raised by 40.1 percent in the first half of the year. In addition, the total exports grew by 14.8 percent, while the non-oil products export by 27.1 percent.