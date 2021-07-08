Azerenergy constructing two substations in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s electrical power station Azerenergy is building two 110/35/1-substations in the Aghdam region liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

The construction of the substations has to do with the region's size and the scale of infrastructure projects in Aghdam.

The Aghdam-1 substation is being built at the entrance to the regional center, near the former bus station, while the Aghdam-2 substation is being built toward the Shelly settlement near Askeran.

Moreover, a double-circuit 110 kV high-voltage power line is being laid to these substations 40km off the Khindiristan substation.

Likewise, Azerenergy’s Karabakh Regional Control Center is being built near the Aghdam-1 substation, where the most modern digital equipment for automatic control of the liberated territories will be installed.

The work on the substation Aghdam-1 is being carried out at an accelerated pace. Meanwhile, most of the work at the Aghdam-2 substation has already been completed and the construction is nearing completion.

Additionally, in the coming months, it is planned to complete the construction of a 110 kV power transmission line, including the Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations, as well as the Karabakh Regional Control Center.

Azerenergy carries out comprehensive work to connect the Aghdam region to Azerbaijan’s general power system, to provide it with stable and uninterrupted electricity.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with the government allocating $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.