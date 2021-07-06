Road infrastructure reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands underway

By Azernews



Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Automobile Roads continues to carry out large-scale construction work to restore road infrastructure in the country’s liberated territories.

Some of the road infrastructure projects implemented there are the Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin and Khanlyg-Gubadly highways.

The length of the Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin highway is planned to be 66 kilometers. As part of the work, it is planned to build a new 17-km highway from the Khanlyg settlement to Gubadly city. The total length of the projected road will be 83 kilometers.

Currently, construction work is underway on the Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin highway between Khudafarin reservoir and Khanlyg settlement.

It should be noted that the construction is conducted by Yol Istismar ?37 LLC under the agency and the Turkish Polat Yol Yap? San ve Tic Anonim company.

At the same time, in order to reduce the negative impact of the road on the environment, including wildlife, animal crossings are being built. In addition, there are also power lines of different voltages along the route.

The new Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin and Khanlyg-Gubadly roads will pass through the liberated Zangilan, Gubadly and Lachin regions. The road will cover more than 30 settlements in these regions, including the cities of Gubadly and Lachin.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with the government allocating $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.