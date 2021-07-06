Turkey eyes to share experience in creating agricultural gardens with Azerbaijan – Specialist

By Trend

Turkey intends to share experience in creating agricultural gardens with Azerbaijan, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, expert Ismet Erol, who is in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend on July 5.

"The practice of renting forest areas to entrepreneurs to create agricultural gardens is widespread in Turkey," an expert said.

The expert stressed that he came to our country to share his experience in this sphere.

"At present, Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry is at the forefront of the world on such issues as combating erosion, preventing forest fires, expanding areas with green spaces, etc.," Erol said. "We want to share our experience for Azerbaijan to be able to develop faster in this sphere."

"When creating special "green" zones, the priority is to plant fruit trees in the areas close to woodlands," the expert said. "Sometimes old trees and shrubs should be cut down."

"If we keep some 3-4 bushes in the area where thousands of walnut, chestnut and other trees will be planted, then we will not achieve success," Erol added. "Therefore, it is necessary to trust the structures that operate in this area. Sometimes mistakes can be made, but this should not cast a shadow on all the work."