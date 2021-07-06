TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

05 July 2021 [15:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.43 per barrel last week, having risen by 30 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $77.49 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.56.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.78 per barrel last week, increasing by 38 cents (0.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.87.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $72.89 per barrel, growing by 31 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.98.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $76.44 per barrel, which is $1 (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $77.62 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.17.

Oil grade/date

June 28, 2021

June 29, 2021

June 30, 2021

July 1, 2021

July 2, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$75.56

$76.05

$75.95

$77.11

$77.49

$76.43

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$74.87

$75.39

$75.3

$76.48

$76.86

$75.78

Urals (EX NOVO)

$71.98

$72.62

$72.52

$73.81

$73.51

$72.89

Brent Dated

$75.17

$75.95

$76.19

$77.26

$77.62

$76.44

