Denmark may co-operate with Azerbaijan in agricultural sector on country’s liberated areas – Ambassador

By Trend

Denmark may cooperate with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector on the country’s liberated areas, Ambassador of Denmark to Azerbaijan Danny Annan told Trend.

He said that during his visit to Azerbaijan, the ambassador also visited the liberated areas of Azerbaijan, in particular Aghdam city, where he heard about the Azerbaijani government’s reconstruction program in these areas.

"The focus is overall on a 'smart and sustainable city' and here I believe there’s a good scope for cooperation between Denmark and Azerbaijan," added the ambassador.

He said that Denmark can contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani city of Agdam, in particular, help to create 'smart and sustainable city', he said.

Speaking in terms of 'smart and sustainable city', the ambassador pointed out that in this regard Denmark can contribute with a lot of good solutions.

"Of course all the mines should be removed first, but after that, we believe that there’s a good scope for agricultural production in this area," added the ambassador.

Talking about overall cooperation between Azerbaijan and Denmark, the ambassador noted that there’s a big scope of cooperation between Denmark and Azerbaijan when it comes to the oil and gas sector.

As he said even though Danish Maersk Drilling has completed its mission in the Shah Deniz project, there are clearly other opportunities for the company in the country.

"Hopefully, we will see continued cooperation between Maersk Drilling and Azerbaijan in the near future to the benefit of both sides, which will also strengthen the bilateral cooperation between our two countries," said the ambassador.

Besides oil and gas, the ambassador said that Denmark is ready to work with Azerbaijan on the green energy transition.

"We, of course, are fully aware that Azerbaijan is a country rich in oil and gas but we do also believe that it would be good for Azerbaijan to look into a more green future. That is also the ambition of the Azerbaijani government," added the ambassador.

He said that in this regard, the ambassador had a meeting in the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan where he talked about cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Ambassador Annan also noted that looking at a modern and developed city like Baku, energy efficiency is of course also very important. He said that energy-saving solutions in the residential buildings and hotels could save the owners a significant amount of money.

The ambassador pointed out that Denmark for many years has had a very high focus on green transition, as the ambition is to reduce emissions by 70 percent before 2030 and be carbon-neutral before 2050.

"The capital city of Denmark - Copenhagen - aims to be the world's first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025. Wind power is of course very popular in Denmark because the country is very windy. On such days Denmark actually produces more electricity than is used in the whole country," said the ambassador.