Volume of container transportation via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases

By Trend

The volume of container transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 28 percent, Deputy Secretary-General of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association Leila Batyrbekova said during the webinar, Trend reports on July 2.

Batyrbekova stressed that this figure for five months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is quite satisfactory especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to the European countries.

The "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association is an organization that unites and represents the interests of a number of countries and companies located on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, thereby reviving the route of the historical Great Silk Road.