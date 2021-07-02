Zangezur corridor has huge significance not only in region but also beyond - Analyst

By Trend

Zangezur corridor has huge significance not only in the region but also beyond, said Turgut Kerem Tuncel, Senior Analyst, Center for European Studies, Trend reports.

Turgut Kerem Tuncel said that during a webinar titled “Possible impact of the Zangezur corridor on the existing regional transport-communication lines”.

He said the corridor will shorten the distance between Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and Turkey.

“If the corridor will include the pipeline Baku will able to supply the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with natural gas,” he said.

As he said Zangezur corridor will give shorter roads not only to Azerbaijan and Turkey but also to Iran and Georgia. It will also provide a link between Iran and Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He also noted that the Zangezur corridor may be more advantages than it is told about.