Azerbaijan, Morocco eye increasing export, investment potential

Azerbaijan and Morocco have discussed ways to increase mutual export and investment potential betweenthe two countries during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev and Moroccan Ambassador Muhammad Adil Embarch.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the measures taken to develop the business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and Morocco.

During the meeting, Abdullayev spoke about AZPROMO’s work to develop the non-oil sector in the country, improve the business environment, expand exports, promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and attract foreign investments.

He also informed about the national export strategy prepared by the country’s Economy Ministry to support exports.

In turn, the ambassador stressed that the relations between the two countries are developing in various fields, including the economic sphere. He added that the business meetings are important to identify new areas of cooperation and to expand existing bilateral cooperation.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Morocco amounted to $2.4 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.6 million in the first five months of 2021.