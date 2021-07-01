Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

|
By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on July 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 23.936 manat or $14.08 (0.8 percent), amounting to 3,017.449 manat or $1,775, and an ounce of silver - by 0.5949 manat or 35 cents (1.35 percent), amounting to 44.5284 manat or $26.2. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 4.7685 manat or $28.05 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1,825.6385 manat or $1,074, and per ounce of palladium - by 114.104 manat or $67.1 (2.49 percent), amounting to 4,699.973 manat or $2,764.
Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 233.1805 manat or $137.1 (7.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.46 manat or $2.03 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 204.4335 manat or $120.2 (10.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 157.743 manat or $92.79 (3.2 percent).
Over the year, gold fell by 14.654 manat or $8.62 (0.5 percent), while silver rose in price by 13.5393 manat or $7.96 (43.7 percent). Platinum rose in price by 412.1735 manat or $24.2 (29.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,413.686 manat or $831.6 (43 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
July 1, 2021
3,017.449
44.5284
1,825.6385
4,699.973
June 30, 2021
2,993.513
43.9335
1,820.87
4,585.869
June 1, 2021
3,250.6295
47.9884
2,030.072
4,857.716
July 1, 2020
3,032.103
30.9891
1,413.465
3,286.287
Change in a day:
in man.
23.936
0.5949
4.7685
114.104
in %
0.8
1.35
0.26
2.49
Change in a month
in man.
-233.1805
-3.46
-204.4335
-157.743
in %
-7.2
-7.2
-10.1
-3.2
Change in a year
in man.
-14.654
13.5393
412.1735
1413.686
in %
-0.5
43.7
29.2
43