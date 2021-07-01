Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on July 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 23.936 manat or $14.08 (0.8 percent), amounting to 3,017.449 manat or $1,775, and an ounce of silver - by 0.5949 manat or 35 cents (1.35 percent), amounting to 44.5284 manat or $26.2. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 4.7685 manat or $28.05 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1,825.6385 manat or $1,074, and per ounce of palladium - by 114.104 manat or $67.1 (2.49 percent), amounting to 4,699.973 manat or $2,764.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 233.1805 manat or $137.1 (7.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.46 manat or $2.03 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 204.4335 manat or $120.2 (10.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 157.743 manat or $92.79 (3.2 percent).

Over the year, gold fell by 14.654 manat or $8.62 (0.5 percent), while silver rose in price by 13.5393 manat or $7.96 (43.7 percent). Platinum rose in price by 412.1735 manat or $24.2 (29.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,413.686 manat or $831.6 (43 percent).