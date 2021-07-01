TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals

01 July 2021 [17:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on July 1 compared with previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 23.936 manat or $14.08 (0.8 percent), amounting to 3,017.449 manat or $1,775, and an ounce of silver - by 0.5949 manat or 35 cents (1.35 percent), amounting to 44.5284 manat or $26.2. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 4.7685 manat or $28.05 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1,825.6385 manat or $1,074, and per ounce of palladium - by 114.104 manat or $67.1 (2.49 percent), amounting to 4,699.973 manat or $2,764.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 233.1805 manat or $137.1 (7.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.46 manat or $2.03 (7.2 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 204.4335 manat or $120.2 (10.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 157.743 manat or $92.79 (3.2 percent).

Over the year, gold fell by 14.654 manat or $8.62 (0.5 percent), while silver rose in price by 13.5393 manat or $7.96 (43.7 percent). Platinum rose in price by 412.1735 manat or $24.2 (29.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,413.686 manat or $831.6 (43 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 1, 2021

3,017.449

44.5284

1,825.6385

4,699.973

June 30, 2021

2,993.513

43.9335

1,820.87

4,585.869

June 1, 2021

3,250.6295

47.9884

2,030.072

4,857.716

July 1, 2020

3,032.103

30.9891

1,413.465

3,286.287

Change in a day:

in man.

23.936

0.5949

4.7685

114.104

in %

0.8

1.35

0.26

2.49

Change in a month

in man.

-233.1805

-3.46

-204.4335

-157.743

in %

-7.2

-7.2

-10.1

-3.2

Change in a year

in man.

-14.654

13.5393

412.1735

1413.686

in %

-0.5

43.7

29.2

43

