Hungary sees Southern Gas Corridor as priority to diversify energy imports

By Trend

In order to diversify energy imports, connection to the Southern Gas Corridor is a priority for Hungary, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Kövér László said, Trend reports citing Hungarian media.

László made the statement during the meeting with Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who is on a working visit in Hungary.

Hungary sees opportunities for tighter project-based cooperation in areas including agriculture, water management, renewable energy, health industry and the IT sector, he said.

Azerbaijan could play a special role in Europe’s energy security because of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Kövér said.

“In order to diversify energy imports, connection to the Southern Gas Corridor is a priority for Hungary and we would welcome Azeri gas in our energy mix from 2023,” he said.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).