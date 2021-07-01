New tariffs for electricity in Azerbaijan announced

By Trend

The new tariffs for electricity have been set in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Tariff Council told Trend.

The information centers that consume electricity through 110 kV power lines, have a stable load during the day and which for production purposes consume at least five million kWh of electricity during the day, will receive electricity at the following rates:

Daytime (from 08:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4) 7.3 qepiks (4.3 cents);

Night time (from 22:00 to 08:00 (GMT+4) 3.5 qepiks (2.05 cents).

This decision will come into force on July 1, 2021.

