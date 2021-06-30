Timing for women's agricultural entrepreneurship dev't project in Azerbaijan disclosed

A project on the development of women's entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan will continue for 2 years, the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Agrarian Lending and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture Leyla Mammadova said.

Mammadova made the remark at the ‘National Business Agenda for Women and the Formation of Coalitions’ event, Trend reports on June 30.

According to her, in each region of Azerbaijan about 500 women farmers are involved in the project being implemented jointly with the Agency for Agrarian Lending and Development and UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

"Within the framework of the project, training of women entrepreneurs will be held," added the official.