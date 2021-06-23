Azerbaijan approves business plans for 500 socially vunlenarable people

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has approved business plans of over 500 people belonging to the socially vulnerable groups and provided them with the assets to create sustainable businesses, the press service of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry reported on June 22.

The business plans have been approved in line with the project “Creating inclusive and decent workplace for socially vulnerable groups” conducted jointly by the ministry and the UNDP.

During the meeting held between Minister Babayev and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti on June 22, the sides stressed the importance of the project to discuss During the meeting held between have highlighted the importance of the joint project in employment of vulnerable groups of the population.

Moreover, the minister emphasized the importance of trainings organized on the basis of the methodology of “platform for professional development and innovation” within the framework of the “development of innovation and employment in Azerbaijan” project in increasing opportunities for the integration of young people into the labor market.

He noted that the vast majority of young people who participated in trainings under this project, which is jointly implemented by the Ministry, UNDP and USAID, got jobs in exchange for the modern skills acquired.

It should be noted that organized in partnership with Coursera, the world’s leading online education system, the courses are designed to increase the knowledge and skills needed to enter the job market.

Additionally, the parties discussed the current status and future work on elements of both projects, as well as a joint project to ensure the rights and well-being of women with disabilities and war veterans.

Azerbaijan is developing a new Decent Work Country Program in cooperation with the International Labor Organization under the UN and in line with the document on cooperation in the field of sustainable development between the UN and Azerbaijan for 2021-2025.

UNDP has been working in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UNDP activities in Azerbaijan initially focused on the provision of an early recovery program, especially to those affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Over time, UNDP’s role in Azerbaijan has shifted toward longer-term socio-economic development in line with the country’s evolving needs. The main programming framework for all UN activities in Azerbaijan is the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework signed between the UN and the Economy Ministry in 2016.