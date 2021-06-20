TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

20 June 2021 [10:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 130.36 manat (4.1 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.163 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 7

3,206.54

June 14

3,165.5275

June 8

3,222.4

June 15

-

June 9

3,220.23

June 16

3,161.3030

June 10

3,205.38

June 17

3,096.5075

June 11

3,229.81

June 18

3,035.1630

Average weekly

3,216.872

Average weekly

3,114.6252

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.752 manat (5.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 46.2838 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 7

46.9255

June 14

47.3187

June 8

47.2421

June 15

-

June 9

47.0469

June 16

47.1723

June 10

47.0882

June 17

46.0785

June 11

47.7505

June 18

44.5658

Average weekly

47.211

Average weekly

46.2838

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 118.56 manat (6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,914.7737 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 7

1,989.3

June 14

1,949.5430

June 8

1,991.87

June 15

June 9

1,981.86

June 16

1,963.5000

June 10

1,948.78

June 17

1,915.0755

June 11

1,965.44

June 18

1,830.9765

Average weekly

1,975.45

Average weekly

1,914.7737

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 377.2 manat (8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,611.2861 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 7

4,832.74

June 14

4,711.1250

June 8

4,826.03

June 15

-

June 9

4,771.62

June 16

4,691.2350

June 10

4,727.02

June 17

4,708.8640

June 11

4,714.58

June 18

4,333.9205

Average weekly

4,774.398

Average weekly

4,611.2861

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/207193.html

Print version

Views: 7

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also