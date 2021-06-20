Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 130.36 manat (4.1 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.163 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 7
3,206.54
June 14
3,165.5275
June 8
3,222.4
June 15
-
June 9
3,220.23
June 16
3,161.3030
June 10
3,205.38
June 17
3,096.5075
June 11
3,229.81
June 18
3,035.1630
Average weekly
3,216.872
Average weekly
3,114.6252
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.752 manat (5.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 46.2838 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 7
46.9255
June 14
47.3187
June 8
47.2421
June 15
-
June 9
47.0469
June 16
47.1723
June 10
47.0882
June 17
46.0785
June 11
47.7505
June 18
44.5658
Average weekly
47.211
Average weekly
46.2838
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 118.56 manat (6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,914.7737 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 7
1,989.3
June 14
1,949.5430
June 8
1,991.87
June 15
June 9
1,981.86
June 16
1,963.5000
June 10
1,948.78
June 17
1,915.0755
June 11
1,965.44
June 18
1,830.9765
Average weekly
1,975.45
Average weekly
1,914.7737
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 377.2 manat (8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,611.2861 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 7
4,832.74
June 14
4,711.1250
June 8
4,826.03
June 15
-
June 9
4,771.62
June 16
4,691.2350
June 10
4,727.02
June 17
4,708.8640
June 11
4,714.58
June 18
4,333.9205
Average weekly
4,774.398
Average weekly
4,611.2861