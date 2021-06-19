Majority of mobile communication operators in world to support eSIM by 2025 - GSMA Association

By Trend





Some 90 percent of mobile communication operators plan to ensure eSIM support on their networks by 2025 while the number of eSIM connections will reach 2.4 billion in accordance with the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) Association’s surveys, Tair Ismailov, Strategic Engagement Director for Russia and CIS at GSMA Association, told Trend on May 17.

"At least, one operator already supports eSIM technology in most CIS countries," Ismailov added. "In general, 175 operators in 69 countries launched eSIM support on their networks as of late 2020."

The strategic engagement director stressed that an important condition for the spread of this standard is the support of functionality on user devices.

"There are about 110 models of smartphones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches with eSIM available on the market today," Ismailov said.

"Major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei and some others support this standard," the strategic engagement director added. "Apple has the biggest number of devices - 25 models."

"At the same time, in accordance with our data, only 20 percent of users know about eSIM technology and its benefits," Ismailov said.

While talking about the advantages of the technology, Ismailov stressed that mobile connection can be used on different devices, rather than only on a smartphone, the time of interaction between a client and an operator is also reduced.

"Mobile communication operators are contributing to the digitalization of many sectors of the economy and, finally, they themselves can transfer interaction with customers entirely into digital format," the strategic engagement director.