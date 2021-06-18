Azerbaijan, PATA discuss tourism opportunities

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is ready to host international events organized by the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association (PATA).

The Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said this at an online meeting with Chief Executive Officer Liz Ortiguera on June 15.

Florian Sengstschmid stressed that Azerbaijan plans to continue its membership in PATA in the coming years and is ready to take an active part in the activities of the organization. Liz Ortiguera noted that, being an international association, OARA intends to support Azerbaijan's marketing activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Note that the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has been a member of PATA since 2019.

Founded in 1951, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership-based association that acts as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region.

The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research and innovative events to its more than 650 member organisations, including 82 government, state and city tourism bodies, 14 international airlines and airports, 71 hospitality organisations and 75 educational institutions, as well as thousands of youth (YTP) members across the world.