Transparency ensured in Azerbaijan’s customs system due to reforms

State Customs Committee Chairman Safar Mehdiyev has said that Azerbaijan has ensured transparency in its customs system due to innovations and reforms carried out under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership.

He made the remarks while receiving Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci last week.

Mehdiyev said that the funds paid to the state budget had increased by multiple times, significant achievements had been gained in the fight against smuggling.

Furthermore, the chairman expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries. He spoke about the importance of exchanging experience and prospects of mutual cooperation development.

Stressing that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have been successfully developing in all spheres, Mehdiyev underlined that those relations had further strengthened thanks to the purposeful policy pursued by the heads of states.

Moreover, he expressed his gratitude to Turkey for giving political support to Azerbaijan over its fair position during the Second Karabakh War between September 27 and November 10 in 2020.

In turn, the ambassador extended congratulations on the victory in the Great Patriotic War and stressed the important role of customs in relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Additionally, earlier this month Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.