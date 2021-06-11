Israel eyes involvement in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Director of Economic Department, CIS and Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Michael Lotem has expressed his country’s willingness to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s recently-liberated territories.

Lotem made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on June 9.

Jabbarov expressed his gratitude to Israel for supporting Azerbaijan and humanitarian efforts during the Second Karabakh War. The minister emphasized the high level of political and economic ties between the two countries as well as Israeli companies’ involvement in various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy

He noted the importance of the work of the Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Israel and the Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the development of the economic relations.

Furthermore, the minister emphasized the great potential of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the fields of reconstruction of liberated territories, energy, health, digitalization, investment, innovation, agriculture, water management, tourism, etc.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years. Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan will open trade and tourist offices in Israel in the near future.

Israel was among the first countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. In January, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country’s newly-liberated territories. Thus, Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

The volume of bilateral trade reached $179.6 million in the first four months of 2021, with an export accounting for $170.3 million and import for $9.3 million. In addition, Azerbaijan is currently the largest supplier of energy to Israel. Oil and oil products are delivered to Israel through the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline.