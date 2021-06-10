All agricultural fairs in Azerbaijan to reconvene - minister

By Trend





All agricultural fairs, which were organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the statement at the 14th Caspian Agro-2021 international agricultural exhibition and the 26th InterFood Azerbaijan-2021 international exhibition of a food industry that opened on June 10.

“Agricultural fairs will be held as the coronavirus situation improves,” he said.

The minister noted that the quarantine regime is already being weakened in Azerbaijan.

“The main limiting factor is the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Fairs will be held subject to fewer restrictions. The work will be resumed not only at the honey fair, but also at the traditional agricultural fairs,” said Karimov.