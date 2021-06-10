Grain harvesting begins in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh - Trend TV

By Trend





Grain harvesting has begun in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The film crew of Trend's Karabakh bureau talked with farmers, watched the harvesting of barley and wheat.

The farmers said that the harvest is proceeding at a fast pace. They also claimed high grain yields this year and the absence of problems with machinery.

Farmer Mahammad Huseynov believes that this year's harvest will exceed last year's.

“Grain harvesting has begun, the harvest will be good. We are provided with equipment, there are no problems. I am sure that next year we will sow even more wheat in the liberated territories,” Huseynov said.

According to Ramal Mammadov, Director of the Aghdam Center for Agrarian Development, this year more land has been sown with wheat than last year.

“This year, some of the liberated territories were used for planting for the first time. An intensive harvest is underway. Next season, farmers plan to sow more wheat land in the liberated territories,” Mammadov said.

Farmer Mahabbat Huseynov expressed satisfaction with the high grain harvest.

“Our lands had been liberated, we can engage in sowing and harvesting. After the territories are cleared of mines, the sown area will be expanded and we will increase grain production,” he said.

Grain harvesting in Karabakh:



