ADY Express, Russia's Mechel Group start cooperation

ADY Express, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, has started cooperation with the Mechel Group, one of the largest industrial companies in Russia, the company reported on its official LinkedIn page.

Within the framework of cooperation, ADY Express will carry out railway transportation of the company’s products to Georgia.

As part of the agreement, the first batch in the amount of 136 tons has already been shipped. Steel cables covered a distance of 3,241km from the Beloretsk station in Russia to the Tbilisi freight station in Georgia.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to the high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

Earlier this year, ADY Express along with Azerbaijan Railways and ADY Container participated at the 25th TransRussia 2021 International Transport, Logistics and Transportation Technologies Exhibition.

Mechel is one of the global TOP-10 metallurgical coal producers and one of the global leaders by production volume of coking coal concentrate. Mechel is Russia’s second-largest producer of long rolls and Russia’s largest and most diversified producer of specialty steels and alloys.







