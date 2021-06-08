EU invests in improvement of Azerbaijan's education system

By Trend





The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Azerbaijan has allocated more than 740,000 euros for the implementation of the project ‘Improving the qualifications of teachers in the field of inclusive education’, aimed at improving the education system and teachers' skills, Trend reports.

The project is currently being implemented in Baku city, Shaki, Aghjabadi, Guba, Shamakhi and Masalli districts.

Over 1,000 teachers and 250 principals of secondary schools, 400 university teachers and 2,000 students will be involved in the project.

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan organized a two-day trip to the districts for media representatives to get acquainted with EU projects implemented in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Gabala districts.

During the trip, media representatives will participate in the projects ‘Expanding the value chain in Azerbaijan’, ‘Improving the qualifications of teachers in the field of inclusive education’, ‘COVID-19: Supporting women's entrepreneurship during a pandemic’, ‘Accelerating the development of sustainable microbusiness in the districts of Azerbaijan, ‘Promotion of agribusiness and food production, creation of new value chains, development of agritourism’, funded by the EU.

Also, meetings are planned with entrepreneurs who are supported by the EU in the fields of winemaking, beekeeping, agricultural tourism, and animal husbandry.