Azerbaijani customs committee comments on media rumors on opening of land borders

By Trend





Statements about the opening of land borders of Azerbaijan from June 15, 2021 have appeared in a number of media and social networks, with reference to sources in the customs authorities, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The customs committee said that the decision to open the borders is made by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

“We remind you that the customs authorities do not have the authority to decide on the opening of the land border. When publishing information on the activities of customs authorities, the media should refer to official data,” the SCC said.







