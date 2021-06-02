Azerbaijan to host int’l agriculture, food industry exhibitions

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s capital Baku will host Azerbaijan International Food Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan 2021) and the 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro 2021) on June 10-12.

InterFood Azerbaijan exhibition aims to promote quality products on the market and establish direct contacts between exhibitors and visitors.

Producers of products such as confectionery, vegetables and fruits, meat dairy products, juices, tea, tobacco, delicacies and other food products, as well as equipment for processing fruits and vegetables, marking equipment and much more, will all be presented at the exhibition.

Caspian Agro 2021 exhibition will bring together the most important players in the agriculture industry, local and foreign experts, and thousands of professional visitors, including importers, exporters, distributors, representatives of wholesale and retail trade, and farmers.

As part of the exhibitions, bilateral meetings (B2B) are to be held to provide new opportunities for partnerships and distribution.

Both exhibitions are supported by Agriculture Ministry, Food Safety Agency, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Association of Food and Beverage Producers and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organisers and a network of its international agents.

On June 10-12, Baku Expo Center will host the 14th Caucasus International Hospitality Exhibition (Horex Caucasus 2021). The exhibition is the only specialized event in the hospitality industry of the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

During the exhibition, participants from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine will demonstrate professional equipment for the kitchen, supermarkets, baking equipment, professional trade equipment, air-cleaning, cleaning and refrigeration equipment, barbecues and furnaces, textiles, etc.

It should be noted that in 2021, Azerbaijan participated at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021 and Prodexpo 2021 and TransRussia 2021 internationall transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair and TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and International Investment and Trade Exhibition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization China, and Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier noted that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.