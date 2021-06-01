Turkish companies involved in restoring Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkish companies are actively involved in reconstructing Azerbaijan’s recently-liberated lands, and were first to secure contracts with the government, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev has said.

Nabiyev made the remarks during the visit to liberated Fuzuli and Khojavand regions with Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu on May 31.

Nabiyev said that Turkish companies are implementing important infrastructure projects in the liberated territories and expressed gratitude for Turkey’s political support during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Nabiyev emphasized that the restoration of liberated territories is beneficial not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region as a whole.

"We are confident that the process of creating favorable infrastructure for the sustainable settlement of our liberated territories, as well as ensuring people's comfort and access to modern services will be successfully implemented at all stages," the minister added.

The ministers familiarized themselves with the Horadiz-Agband railroad project, the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-AgbAnd and Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway projects, as well as ongoing and planned works on the Fuzuli international airport project.

In turn, Karaismailoglu stressed that Turkey is focusing on completing the construction of the Victory Road in mid-August.

He noted that the opening corridor between Nakhchivan and the main part of Azerbaijan will further strengthen the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The work is underway to complete the projects in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as soon as possible,” the minister said.

"We will support Azerbaijan in every possible way in these matters. The two fraternal countries will continue to implement major projects. Turkey will support the development of the region,” he added.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.







