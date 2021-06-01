TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan sees increase in precious metals prices

01 June 2021 [14:50] - TODAY.AZ

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan rose on June 1 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 7.31 manat or $4.3 (0.23 percent), amounting to 3,250.6295 manat or $1,912, and an ounce of silver - by 0.2888 manat or 17 cents (0.61 percent) - to 47.9884 manat or $28.22. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 7.565 manat or $4.45 (0.37 percent) and amounted to 2,030.072 manat or $1,194, and per ounce of palladium - by 33.371 manat or $19.63 (0.69 percent) - up to 4,857.716 manat or $28.57.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 245.0295 manat or $144.1 (8.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.8936 manat or $2.29 (8.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 19.023 manat or $11.2 (0.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 182.563 manat or $107.4 (3.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 289.1275 manat or $170 (9.8 percent), silver - by 16.8964 manat or $9.93 (54.3 percent), platinum - by 592.7475 manat or $348.6 (41.2 percent), and palladium - by 1,518.457 manat or $893.2 (45.5 percent).

