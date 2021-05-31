Azerbaijan, Iran to open new customs point

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The opening of the new customs point between Iran and Azerbaijan will further expand economic and trade relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries, Azertag reported with reference to Iranian East Azerbaijan Province Governor Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi.

The governor noted that the new customs post will be opened near the Khudafarin bridge in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Stating that the necessary measures have already been taken, he added that officials of both countries emphasize the creation of a new customs point.

"The new checkpoint reflects the interests of peoples and states. The development of relations between the regions of the two countries will serve to further improve the social situation of the population living in the border area.

The restoration of control over the 132 km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border created new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, the Iranian companies voiced interest in participating in restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories.

So far, the two countries have worked on projects for the construction of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and Khudaferin and Giz Qalasi hydro junctions and hydropower plants on the Araz River.

Additionally, earlier this year Azerbaijan and Iran signed an agreement on expanding cooperation in the railway sector.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $339.1 million during 2020. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran amounted to $38.4 million, while import from Iran to $300.6 million. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $134.1 million during the first four months of 2021.