Azerbaijan presents biometrics-based digital solution

By Trend

A digital solution based on biometric technology has been presented in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend on May 26.

According to the agreement signed between the Data Processing Center under the ministry and AzPul LLC non-bank credit organization, when issuing small loans, the identity of a client will be identified by means of biometric technology online.

"A one-time electronic signature certificate will be issued to sign the loan agreement. This solution combines face recognition technology and the provision of an electronic signature public key,” the ministry said. “With these capabilities, one can conduct any type of online transactions requiring an electronic signature. Besides, transactions carried out through this solution are carried out in an automated mode, which makes the process even more operational."

The ministry emphasized that the biometric technology is safe, automated and operational, which creates a number of advantages and opportunities:

Obtaining an electronic signature certificate online;

Using the service regardless of place and time;

Fraud prevention (impossibility to conduct transactions on behalf of a person without his knowledge and participation);

System integration with any device;

Receiving data online.

The proposed solution can be used by both representatives of the public and private sectors. The transition to digital transformation in our country makes the use of this technology more relevant.