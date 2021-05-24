Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in April

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 99.4 million kWh, bringing the volume to 2 billion kWh in April 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported month, electricity exports amounted to 47.5 million kWh, while import to 15 million kWh.

Moreover, electricity production in the country amounted to 8.9 billion kWh during the period of January-April current year.

Electricity generation at thermal power plants decreased by 46.5 million kWh reaching 8.3 billion kWh, while at other sources by 1 million kWh to 118.7 million kWh. In the meantime, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants increased by 98.6 million kWh to 440.4 million kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 31.1 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 14.2 million kWh and solid household waste incineration plants 73.4 million kWh.

Furthermore, electricity production amounted to 8 billion kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (including 7.6 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 394.8 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 115.9 million kWh on the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (including 62.7 million kWh at thermal power plants, 40.2 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 13 million kWh at solar power plants) and 758.9 million kWh on independent power plants. In addition, electricity production at wind power plants on Azerishig OJSC amounted to 22.5 million kWh.

Meanwhile, electricity imports amounted to 47.2 million kWh during the first four months of the year. Some 10.8 million kWh was imported from Iran, 32 million kWh from Russia and 4.4 million from Georgia.

Additionally, electricity exports increased by 53.8 million kWh to 554.5 million kWh. Out of total electricity exports, 10.8 million kWh was exported to Iran, 12.7 million kWh to Turkey, 31.2 million kWh to Russia and 499.8 million kWh to Georgia.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.