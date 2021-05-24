US companies eye involvement in reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the US have discussed the US companies’ involvement in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry’s press service has reported.

The discussion took place during the meetings held between Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister and head of US-based think tank Caspian Policy Center.

Speaking about the projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the sides discussed cooperation with US companies on these projects and opportunities for their participation.

Moreover, the US delegation was briefed on the reforms carried out in the country in recent years in the field of transport. The participants were informed about the large-scale infrastructure projects and the work done to develop the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

The delegation of the Caspian Policy Center was also received by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

Stressing the importance of Azerbaijani-US relations, the minister noted that cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy is successful.

US support for the implementation of large-scale and strategic projects with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan was also noted.

Likewise, during the meeting, it was stressed that Azerbaijan paid special attention to the development of the use of renewable energy sources. The expansion of the use of green energy was defined as one of the five national priorities. Thus, the target was set to bring the share of renewable energy sources up to 30 percent in the total installed capacity by 2030.

Information was provided about the renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, the steps taken to realize this potential, the laws drafted in this field and the activities implemented to attract private and foreign investment. In addition, the projects implemented with two international companies on the development of the utility-scale wind and solar power plants at the expense of foreign investment were highlighted.

Additionally, the reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including the restoration of the energy infrastructure, extensive hydro, solar and wind energy potential, plans for the establishment of the “green energy zone” and the measures taken in this area under the instructions of country’s president was discussed.

Executive director of the Caspian Policy Center Efgan Nifti, a member of the center and former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta, former Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland and other members of the center attended the meeting.



