Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UK to deepen bilateral strategic partnership - minister

By Trend





Economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UK will help deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and achieve the set goals, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Nabiyev made the statement at a meeting with the UK International Trade Minister and Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness, Graham Stuart.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, direct air communication plays an important role in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operated three regular flights a week in the direction of Baku-London. I hope that these flights will resume soon,” Nabiyev added.

The official also said that the draft agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UK on international road transport has been almost completely agreed upon, and the document is planned to be signed within the framework of future high-level visits.

In the course of the meeting, the minister stressed that the Azerbaijani government attaches special importance to encouraging the use of environmentally friendly transport.

"In August 2020, 100 UK-made LEVC TX electric vehicles were purchased and delivered to the country, which is currently operated by Baku Taxi Service LLC under the ministry," Nabiyev said.

Nabiyev also stressed that the Azerbaijani side is interested in studying the British experience for the implementation of ‘smart city’ and ‘smart village’ projects in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, and other districts.

The minister also expressed confidence that the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijani-UK Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, organized in Baku, and the meetings held by Graham Stuart, will contribute to deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries and achieving the goals set.