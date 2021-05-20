Azerbaijan, Russia eye co-op in “cloud” technologies

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed cooperation in the field of “cloud” technologies.

The discussion took place during Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev’s working visit to Russia where he met the Roscosmos CEO and Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Dmitry Rogozin, the ministry’s press service reported on May 19.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the creation of infrastructure for the introduction of the “open key” of an electronic signature.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to improve the national legislation of both countries in these areas, including training.

Additionally, the current state of cooperation between the Azercosmos and Roscosmos, and perspective joint projects were discussed.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $839.7 million during the first four months of 2021. Of the total turnover, the export of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $197.7 million, while import from Russia to $641.9 million.



