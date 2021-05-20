Azerbaijan to prepare tourist routes in liberated territories

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started developing tourism in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the last year’s war.

Work is underway to prepare tourist routes in the formerly-occupied territories and the infrastructure work is being assessed, State Tourism Agency’s representative Elgun Javadov has told Trend.

Reminding that recently Shusha city was presented at a tourism exhibition in Dubai, Javadov noted there are a lot of plans related to Shusha.

“Shusha will become a tourist destination, being in the focus of both domestic and foreign tourists,” he underlined.

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that the government will spend 1.5 USD on restoration of the liberated lands. Restoration work is underway in a number of cities and districts. Earlier this month, President Aliyev laid the foundation stone of a new mosque and a school in Shusha and also inaginaugurated 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation, the newly renovated Khari Bulbul hotel and a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the hotel.

Already, a dental office, Kapital Bank (ATM), International Bank of Azerbaijan (ATM), Azerpost, Bolmart shop, AzCake bakery and confectionary, etc already started their operations in the liberated Shusha city. Additionally, on January 1, Azerbaijan resumed radio and TV broadcasting in its liberated Shusha city.

Shusha was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. Founded by Azerbaijan’s Panahali Khan in 1752, Shusha has been one of the important centers of historical, cultural and socio-political life of Azerbaijan.