Shusha’s tourism potential showcased at int’l expo

Azerbaijan has presented tourism potential of its Karabakh region, particularly Shusha city at an international exhibition Arabian Travel Market 2021 in Dubai, the UAE, for the first time since the region’s liberation from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war, Azertag has reported.

Nine local partners representing the country’s tourism sector, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Heydar Aliyev International Airport, are participating in the exhibition that started on May 16, Azerbaijan’s Tourism Board CEO Florian Sengstschmid has said.

The country’s Tourism Board Deputy CEO Bahruz Asgarov said that the exhibition is a good platform to introduce Karabakh as a new tourist destination, adding that the participants and visitors of the exhibition showed great interest in the Karabakh region.

Visitors of the exhibition were informed about Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, the existing and developing tourism products, and new tourism offers.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by a national stand on an area of 100 square meters.

The exhibition, participated by 2,500 people, will last until May 19 and has been attended by 39,000 visitors from around the world.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.



